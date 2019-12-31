It looks like Jake Paul isn’t the only YouTuber who hated the 2019 YouTube Rewind. In a video uploaded on Sunday, December 29, Swedish influencer Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg — known to fans as PewDiePie — shaded the streaming platform’s annual tradition by creating his own version.

For those who missed it, the original Rewind video was slammed by viewers and creators as it solely included top ten countdowns of everything from music video to beauty videos. Critics called it “lazy,” “low-budget” and complained that the website didn’t put the same amount of time and effort into the 2019 video as those of years past.

Hearing fans’ negative feedback, PewDiePie decided to drop his own version titled “YouTube Rewind 2019, but it’s actually good.” A seven-minute, meme-filled compilation video, it featured Ninja, MrBeast, Shane Dawson and other well-known social media stars. It also included references to Logan Paul‘s boxing match with KSI and the now-infamous James Charles and Tati Westbrook feud.

“In 2018, we made something that you didn’t like. So in 2019, we made a top ten WatchMojo video!” the 30-year-old internet star said making fun of the highly criticized YouTube Rewind. “That will fix it!”

Fans were quick to call PewDiePie’s video better than the actual 2019 YouTube Rewind. Viewers were particularly happy that he included a segment dedicated to the creators who sadly lost their lives this year. YouTube received major backlash for not including an in memoriam portion of the original, so Dillon The Hacker, Grant Thompson, Juice WRLD, and Etika all received a heartfelt tribute in PewDiePie’s version.

Before ending the video, the social media star jokingly asked fans, “Do you agree with our top ten picks? Let us know in the comments below and check out all the creators in this video in [the] description. Can’t wait to see what you do next year YouTube, good luck!”

