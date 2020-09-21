Former Disney Channel star Peyton Elizabeth Lee is getting real about her time on the Andi Mack set. While looking back at the series — which came to an end in July 2019 after three seasons on the air — the actress, 16, said she misses “every single thing” about the show.

“That was the greatest chapter of my life so far,” Peyton told Entertainment Tonight during an interview published on September 19. “The people I met, I miss every day. It really was super difficult for me when that series ended because it was a huge chapter of my life. It was pretty much my childhood.”

Peyton went on to explain why the story of Andi Mack was so “important” to her.

“It was more than just entertainment, it was making an impact,” she explained to ET before spilling some tea on the possibility of a reboot. “I definitely [see a reboot]. I would be super excited to do that. I’m still very close with all the cast members, we talk all the time and I definitely think that’s something we would be really excited about and really wanting to happen.”

She added, “I think that story still has so much that has not been told, as far as high school years, and I just think there’s a lot of really fun opportunity there and already this great built-in fan base.”

Aside from Peyton — who starred as the series’ title character — Andi Mack also starred Joshua Rush, Asher Angel, Sofia Wylie, Trent Garrett, Lilan Bowden, Lauren Tom and Emily Skinner. The groundbreaking series followed a middle school teenager who started a journey of self-discovery after finding out that her older sister was actually her mom. The coming-of-age series often tackled major social issues — like gun safety — and it was also the first show in Disney Channel history to feature an LGBTQ+ storyline.

