She’s seriously unrecognizable! Peyton List is going undercover for a new episode of Nickelodeon’s The Substitute, hosted by Juanpa Zurita. The Cobra Kai actress is transformed into three different characters for the hidden camera prank series. In our exclusive clip, Peyton is on a hunt for gold and will stop at nothing to get it! She’s also set to embrace her inner butterfly and answer nature’s call in the upcoming episode! Be sure to watch the video above and tune into Peyton’s episode of The Substitute on Nickelodeon on Thursday, January 21, at 7:30 p.m. EST.

