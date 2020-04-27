No one does a red carpet better than Lizzo, that’s for sure! In order to celebrate the songstress’ 32nd birthday on Monday, April 27, J-14 decided to break down all her best red carpet looks. From glam to dressed down and everything in between, nothing stops the “Truth Hurts” singer from wearing whatever she wants and totally slaying while doing it!

It’s no secret that she also kills it while performing on stage, but today is all about what she wore during awards show season. That’s right, whether it was the BRITS or Grammys or Met Gala, Lizzo turned heads with some of the most fashionable looks in red carpet history. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll through our gallery to check out all of Lizzo’s most iconic red carpet looks.

