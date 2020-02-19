It may be hard to believe, but Millie Bobby Brown turned 16 years old on Wednesday, February 19. It seems like only yesterday that the Stranger Things star stepped onto the Hollywood scene and first stole the hearts of Netflix viewers as Eleven and now, she’s matured so much!

Over the years, the young actress totally transformed from an Instagram fashionista sharing photos of her OOTDs to a red carpet style icon. Besides starring in three — almost four — seasons of the fan-favorite Netflix original series Stranger Things, Millie has also become a role model for young women, the youngest-ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, a makeup mogul and has nabbed roles in some major motion pictures like Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Fans have watched as Millie grew up right before their eyes and a lot has changed since she was first propelled into the spotlight in 2016. In honor of her sweet 16, J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane, round up some throwback photos and look back at Millie’s epic transformation. Some people seriously won’t believe show much she’s changed over the past four years!

Scroll through our gallery to see 15 old photos of Millie, and prepare to be shook over her major glo’ up!

