When it comes to personal style, Piper Rockelle is killing it! Fans may know the 14-year-old from her singing and acting careers, but the internet personality is actually a major fashion guru.

“I am definitely not into big designer brands,” Piper tells J-14 exclusively while promoting her partnership with Cool Maker. “I think it’s really important to always feel comfortable in what you are wearing and to wear clothing that reflects who you are. I would describe my personal style as comfortable, casual and cool. Remember to always just be yourself and wear what makes you happy.”

Aside from the clothes she wears, another way Piper shows off her style is using Cool Maker GO GLAM and Shimmer Me Body Art sets.

“I love that Cool Maker is all about self-expression and DIY,” the young star gushes. “Both activity kits give you so many different options to match your mood and whatever outfit you’re wearing. It can be hard to change your look easily, but the GO Glam and Shimmer Me Body Art kits let you customize your look with trendy manicures, pedicures and fun glittery temporary tattoos. Both kits are really fun.”

As for which nail and body art set matches her vibe the best? Piper goes with Sweet, “because it includes animals,” she tells J-14.

“My family and I are big animal lovers!” the Piperazzi star shares. “Sweet also matches my own personal style. I also love that Sweet includes the adorable fruit designs and rainbows, which give you a choice of shimmery colors.”

Keep scrolling for the rest of our Q&A with Piper, and enter to win a Cool Maker Prize Package!

J-14: What’s the key to taking the perfect OOTD photo?

Piper: Finding new and interesting places to take your photos can really elevate your look. Changing up the background also creates a new perspective on your OOTD, so you can rewear your favorite outfit, and it will look and feel different every time. Don’t be afraid to find an unusual spot or location to compliment your outfit.

J-14: Where do you get your fashion and beauty inspiration from?

Piper: OMG, I have to mention my stylist, Roxy Flores. She is a rockstar! She has really helped me find what looks and feels good on me, and I always love what she suggests. My personal style is more comfortable and casual, and Roxy has really helped me take my look to the next level.

J-14: What three beauty products do you think are a must for a first day of school look?

Piper: Petite N Pretty has a great mascara and lip gloss that I am in love with. Their products are made for petite-sized features and are completely safe to use. This isn’t a beauty product, but it is super important to stay hydrated throughout the day, so a hydro flask is definitely a must-have! Most important of them all, beauty rest! Always get a good night’s sleep.

