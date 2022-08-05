Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which hit HBO Max in late July 2022, features a fresh PLL story with new characters. Ash, played by actor Jordan Gonzalez, is one of those new characters — and fans can’t get enough of him! Keep reading to learn more about him.

Who Is Jordan Gonzalez?

Jordan has starred in a few acting projects throughout the years, such as The L Word: Generation Q, Meta, and Portico.

Originally, the actor moved from Roswell, Georgia, to pursue a career in the fashion industry! He’s an ambassador for Sharpe Suiting, a queer clothing company that specializes in custom suits. “I always had a love and passion for fashion,” Jordan told QType in March 2020. “When I first moved out to LA, I wanted to be a wardrobe stylist. I did that for a little bit prior to my transition, but I would always have this affinity with men’s wear as opposed to women’s wear.”

Jordan told the publication he would like to play characters that don’t solely call for trans actors, as he transitioned in 2017.

“Eventually, I would love to tell just regular male stories that might just be Latin because I’m Cuban or might just be an immigrant story because my father’s an immigrant. Or anything else that is relevant to a character,” Jordan expressed. “But I think it is really important and innately a passion of mine to also tell those trans-identity stories also for visibility purposes.”

Who Does Jordan Gonzalez Play in PLL: Original Sin?

Here’s the logline for the series: 20 years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago … as well as their own.

The young actor takes on Ash, “a handsome transgender student at Millwood High and romantic interest to Minnie,” according to Deadline. Minnie, who is one of the main little liars, is played by Malia Pyles.

Fan immediately took a liking to Malia and Ash’s relationship in the HBO Max series. “ASH AND MOUSE HOLD MY HEART FOR REAL … TEAM MASH,” a very excited fan wrote on Twitter. Another fan tweeted, “Ash needs more scenes because jordan is PRETTY and an AMAZING actor.”

