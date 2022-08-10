After the first few episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin dropped in July 2022, fans immediately started demanding a season 2 to follow up the PLL reboot. Keep reading to find out if the HBO Max series is confirmed for a season 2!

What Is PLL: Original Sin About?

The new series stars Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams, Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar, Chandler Kinney as Tabitha ‘Tabby’ Hayworth, Malia Pyles as Minnie ‘Mouse’ Honrada, and Zaria as Faran Bryant. It tells a familiar tale of an anonymous assailant known as “A” who threatens to reveal the Little Liars’ darkest secrets. Original Sin adds a generational twist to the Pretty Little Liars universe, though, connecting the frightening experiences of the young girls to a tragic event their parents witnessed 20 years ago.

“It was very clear early on that the whole team had the same understanding that I did as an OG fan, which was that you cannot recreate the original,” Bailee told Elite Daily in July 2022. “We wanted to respect what was created, and have influences and nods. I think the most important nod is the core friendship, at the end of the day.”

Will There Be a PLL: Original Sin Season 2?

While HBO Max has not confirmed a second season as of yet, fans are already rallying for a return of the series on social media.

“Only seen 3 episodes and i already want season 2,” said one fan on Twitter. Another wrote, “We will be getting a season 2 I’ll personally make sure of it y’all can’t take the girls and ash away from me.”

Pretty Little Liars fans know the pain of a failed reboot. Over the years, the series spawned two other spinoff shows — Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists — which both came to an end after one season. Unlike the other spinoffs, Original Sin is, well, original — it includes an entirely new cast and plot outside of the OG series.

“This show is incredibly darker and grittier [than the original series],” Bailee explained. “Our A has no remorse when it comes to just slaughtering people. And also, there are a couple of storylines that might mirror the original at first, but I think we as a generation and a society now have been able to speak up about so much that was kind of unheard or unspoken back when the original was out. So I’m excited for a fresher take on those topics, and for those stories to finally get told.”

