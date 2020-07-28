Former Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse isn’t holding anything back during her pregnancy. Yep, the actress took to Instagram on Monday, July 27, and stripped down to show off her growing baby bump!

The black-and-white snap showed the 24-year-old smiling at the camera while cradling her pregnant belly.

“Already sleep deprived but enjoying every moment. During this life changing time I am especially aware and in awe of the power of women. Watching my body transform to give life is an unexplainable joy. Love on the women around you, always,” the blonde beauty captioned the post.

As fans know, back in May, Sasha and her husband, Hudson Sheaffer, took to Instagram and announced that were gearing up to welcome their first baby together.

“We will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our second wedding anniversary, and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time). Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!” she wrote, alongside a sweet snap of her husband kissing her belly.

Earlier this month, Sasha also opened up about being “concerned” about having a baby due to her hormone condition called polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). For those who missed it, the The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl alum revealed her diagnosis with PCOS in 2017 during an episode of Dancing With The Stars.

“Just the fact that we were able to get pregnant was such a blessing because with PCOS that made me nervous,” the actress explained during a recent interview with People. “A lot of women have infertility issues and so we were expecting more difficulty, so it’s been an absolute blessing that we were able to just get pregnant by ourselves.”

Sasha continued, “I’ve heard some really amazing stories about how pregnancy can actually help with symptoms of PCOS afterward, which would be amazing, but we’re taking it one step at a time and just thankful that we’re both healthy.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.