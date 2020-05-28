Get ready for some major feels, you guys, because one year after their show was canceled, the cast of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is reuniting! Yep, mark your calendars, people, because Evan Bittencourt, Eli Brown, Sofia Carson, Hayley Erin, Chris Mason, Sydney Park, Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse and Kelly Rutherford are teaming up for a sure-to-be epic hang out session via video chat on Friday, June 6.

But that’s not even the best part! The cast is teaming up with the organization Cast4Good and using the virtual reunion as an attempt to raise money for the current coronavirus pandemic.

“So excited to join the rest of the cast of Pretty Little Liars #ThePerfectionists for our @Cast4Good Reunion benefitting @SmileTrain on @loopedlive,” Janel wrote on Instagram. “Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Thursday May 28 10 A.M. Los Angeles, 6 P.M. London time. www.Cast4Good.com. Can’t wait to see you all online on June 6! #PrettyLittleLiars #PLLThePerfectionists #Cast4Good #SmileTrain #loopedlive.”

Not only can fans purchase tickets to watch the virtual reunion, but personal one-on-one chats with the stars will also be available.

As fans know, PLL: The Perfectionists parent series, Pretty Little Liars also held a virtual reunion. That’s right, the show’s creator, Marlene King, teamed up with Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Ian Harding, Shay Mitchell, Tyler Blackburn, Janel and Sasha got together for a seriously epic virtual reunion on May 15.

They also raised some money for a good cause and spilled some major tea about the fan-favorite series. Aside from sharing what they’ve been up to recently, the actors also gave fans a taste of some never-before-heard, behind-the-scenes secrets from the show.

NGL, we totally freaked out, and hope that the Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists stars also dish all the details on their series. We’d also love to get some answers about the series finale twist, please and thank you!

