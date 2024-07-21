We can’t imagine certain pop songs being sung by anyone else other than the original artist! For example, we can only think of Selena Gomez‘s hit track “Come & Get It” being performed by her, but what if we were to tell you it actually wasn’t originally intended for the Disney alum?

That’s right, one of Selena’s most popular songs wasn’t written for her — and she’s not the only artist that didn’t get first grabs at a record.

Keep reading to find out which well known songs were originally made for other artists.

It’s a common practice in the industry for songwriters to work with artists on a song or to write one with certain singers in mind. However, there’s no guarantee that those records will end up in the hands of the preferred performers.

Sometimes, artists will turn down tracks because they feel it doesn’t suit their vocals while others think it may match a different singer.

You never know which song you hear on the radio was actually intended for the performer singing it. Again, let’s think of Selena’s record “Come & Get It.” Is there another artist you think could fit the vibe of the song?

If you answered Rihanna, then you’re correct! The song was originally written for the R&B songstress, but eventually fell into the hands of the former Disney actress.

The song ended up becoming one of Selena’s biggest hits, reaching No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart at the time. And let’s just say, that wasn’t the only song that was intended for Rihanna.

Miley Cyrus‘ comeback track “We Can’t Stop” wasn’t written for RiRi. “When I originally worked on ‘We Can’t Stop,’ we had did it for Rihanna. The idea was more towards Rihanna,” producer Mike WiLL Made-It told MTV News in 2013. “Rihanna, she heard ‘Pour It Up’ right away, and she didn’t even hear ‘We Can’t Stop.’”

But how did the song eventually reach Miley? The producer explained that after he finished working on Rih’s Unapologetic album, he shifted gears and started working on Miley’s next drop.

“They played it for her, she liked it, so I thought we were just gonna knock out one record,” he says. “But we ended up going in and caught a good vibe. She’s real cool, a regular person.”

It seems that many writers tend to keep Rihanna in mind when making songs because it doesn’t stop there! See which other records she passed on and other stars that have sang tracks that weren’t intended for them below.

