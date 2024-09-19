If you’ve watched Netflix’s Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, you may be wondering what the girls who didn’t make the global girl group are up to. Luckily, we have the inside scoop! Keep reading to uncover what the former contestants of the doc series/competition show are up to now:

ICYMI, the company behind K-pop supergroup BTS, HYBE, and American label Geffen Record, teamed up last year to create a global girl group, which eventually formed KATSEYE. The girls’ journeys, lasting anywhere from two years to two months, had dozens of girls put through intense, K-pop-style training.

The female trainees eventually went through several rounds of challenges, where fans had the chance to vote for their favorites. The entire process was filmed for a documentary on Netflix, which premiered on August 21, 2024.

“We were so close,” one former contestant, Adéla, said of her relationship with her fellow trainees during an exclusive interview with J-14. “We really had to cling to each other and support each other, ’cause that’s all we had. So it was really like a sisterhood, even with the little fights and disagreements here and there, but it was never, never, never deep enough to be, like, a bad environment with the girls.”

Despite the competitive atmosphere, the former trainee insisted that a lot of the challenges she faced during her time as a trainee stemmed not from the other contestants, but from the program itself.

“One thing that’s been super interesting about this whole experience, [was that] most of the critiques that I was saying were directed at the program itself,” she explained. “We didn’t know that it was gonna be a fan-voted competition. If I knew that, I wouldn’t have applied.”

As for the KATSEYE lineup, which includes members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Rajagopalan and Megan Skiendiel (all hailing from the United States), Yoonchae Jeong (South Korea), Sophia Laforteza (Philippines) and Manon Bannerman (Switzerland), Adéla revealed that she wasn’t surprised.

“I think any of the girls could have made it. So I wouldn’t have been shocked if it was any of them,” she said. “All of the girls were amazing choices. Like, if anybody would’ve made it out, I’d be like, I’m not surprised because every single one of them is amazing.”

So, what is ADÉLA, and other former Pop Star Academy contestants up to now? Scroll through our gallery below to uncover what the former trainees from Pop Star Academy are up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.