When Post Malone isn’t writing hit records, you can find him spending time with his daughter! The rapper, who welcomed a baby girl with his fiancée in May 2022, is opening up about about how she saved him from “a rough path.”

The 29-year-old has yet to reveal what his daughter’s name is, but he has hinted towards it. While interviewing with CBS Sunday Morning on August 11, 2024, the singer debuted his new tattoo — his daughter’s initials on his forehead — “DDP.”

Post was then asked about the meaning behind his upcoming single, “Yours,” which is a song on his upcoming country album F-1 Trillion.

In the song, Austin imagines his two-year-old child getting married. “I think about it a lot,” he told the TV news outlet, before admitting he’s “written a whole lot of songs” about his baby girl.

The “I Had Some Help” singer hasn’t only thanked his daughter for helping him turn his life around! He further credited his fiancée, Jamie.

“It changes your life in the best way ever,” he explained. “I’ll never forget her. If you’ve heard her cry, you’ll never forget her, either.”

The father-of-one further revealed that he was “on a rough path” before finding his life partner. He shared that he was struggling with “loneliness,” telling the news channel that he ended his days with long crying sessions mixed with alcohol.

“I don’t feel like that anymore and that’s the most amazing thing,” he said, adding that he “needed to” go through that dark period to “figure out” who he is today.

Austin connected this dark moment in his life to the message of love he gives to his fans, saying “it’s important” to remind people they are appreciated. “Not everyone knows it. There’s a lot of very lonely people. I don’t want people to feel how I’ve felt, and I know they do.”

In August 2023, Posty appeared on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, where he said he cut back his drinking over the fear that he wouldn’t be around to raise his daughter.

“I guess not being able to be there for my baby, which is a new fear,” he told the host. “That’s why I tried to slow down on drinking, to take better care of my body.”

