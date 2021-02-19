The Power Rangers: Dino Fury cast is getting real! Chance Perez, Hunter Deno, Kai Moya, Tessa Rao and Russell Curry caught up with J-14 exclusively and revealed their reactions after finding out they booked such iconic roles. From breaking down in tears to screaming with excitement, these stars’ stories are seriously heartfelt. Be sure to watch the video above, and tune into Power Rangers: Dino Fury premiering on Nickelodeon on Saturday, February 20, at 8 a.m. ET.

