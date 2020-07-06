Pregnant Sophie Turner just showed off her baby bump while out for a walk with Joe Jonas, and we have all the adorable new pics!

As fans know, news first hit the web that the two stars were expecting their first baby together on February 12, 2020. They have yet to speak out about the pregnancy, but Us Weekly reported on June 23, 2020, that the Game Of Thrones star is “due in the next couple of weeks.” How exciting?!

Plus, back in March, rumors started circulating that they were expecting a baby boy, after the Jonas Brothers singer and the actress were seemingly spotted buying some male clothes and toys.

“Sophie and Joe picked up several boy toys such as action figures, boy pilot and NASA costumes and Sophie was saying how cute everything was,” an onlooker told E! News. “It seemed like they were only interested in male items … They didn’t mention anything about the pregnancy but did seem like they were shopping for a boy.”

As they gear up to expand their family, the couple went out for an afternoon stroll, where the blonde beauty had her growing stomach on full display. Scroll through our gallery to see the new pictures of Joe and Sophie.

