Bumpin’ along! Pregnant Sophie Turner just showed off her growing stomach while out with Joe Jonas, and fans are seriously freaking out over the pics.

In a series of photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Game of Thrones star’s baby bump was on full display in a white crop top and gray leggings. She paired the outfit with a gray blazer, sunglasses and a white face mask. The Jonas Brothers singer, on the other hand, rocked black jeans and a white t-shirt. He also donned a white face mask.

As fans know, news first hit the web that the two stars were gearing up to welcome their first child together on February 12, 2020, but they have yet to speak out about the pregnancy. On March 2, 2020, rumors started circulating that they were expecting a baby boy, after the couple was seemingly spotted buying some male clothes and toys.

“Sophie and Joe picked up several boy toys such as action figures, boy pilot and NASA costumes and Sophie was saying how cute everything was,” an onlooker told E! News. “It seemed like they were only interested in male items.”

“They didn’t end up buying anything and left the store after about 10 minutes,” the eyewitness continued. “They both were very nice and Sophie was wearing baggy clothing, so no bump was showing. They didn’t mention anything about the pregnancy but did seem like they were shopping for a boy.”

Get this — according to Life & Style, the “Sucker” crooner is treating his wife like royalty during her pregnancy. Sources told the magazine that the 30-year-old is doing everything he can to make sure Sophie feels as comfortable as possible, and fans’ hearts are bursting.

“He’s always treated Sophie like a princess, moreso now than ever before — romantic trips away, pampering sessions and when she’s feeling tired, he’ll take charge of the grocery shopping and run errands,” the insider dished. “As it’s all new to Sophie, she’s slightly nervous about the birth and how she’ll cope balancing work with motherhood, but Joe’s putting her mind at ease. He’s very caring like that.”

