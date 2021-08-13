The father-daughter duo we never knew we needed! Press Lamas-Richie teamed up with her dad, Nik Richie, to launch the “GirlDad” podcast, which is sure to have listeners feeling like part of their family.

After the #GirlDad movement blew up on social media, Nik had an “awakening” about spending more time with his daughter and wanting to form a “true authentic relationship” with 9-year-old Press. Then, the “GirlDad” podcast was born.

“I use it more for Press and I to communicate,” Nik told J-14 exclusively. “With all the video games and all the technology, it’s really hard to get a word in these days. For us it was really — we have a good relationship, let’s just make it stronger. Hopefully, we can be role models for fathers and daughters that are trying to find some sort of outlet to communicate.”

For Press, sitting down with her dad for one hour each week is a way to introduce him into the “inner workings of her friendships and what they get away with.”

“We talk a lot about [the game] Adopt Me!, which is on Roblox. Basically, I ask him questions. He asks me questions. I give answers. He gives answers. We just find out a little bit more about each other,” Press gushed to J-14. “I like to talk to him about Roblox … he has a Legendary Pet, which I was surprised that he got in four weeks. But I would just say, that I’m better than him in Adopt Me!”

Aside from their sweet video game chats, Nik shares that Press showcases her “funny and quick-witted” personality. Of course, listeners get to hear her sing as well! As for why Nik and Press are such an epic podcasting pair, the budding star explained, “A lot of people say that we look alike, and we kind of do, to be honest, but I don’t have a beard.”

All in all, they want nothing more than to make “people smile and laugh” with their father-daughter banter. “It’s just refreshing for us to give back to our children and be good dads,” Nik explained.

“Everyone gets stressed out [about] whatever. It’s just so refreshing to go into her unicorn brain and talk about butterflies and things that, as an adult, you just don’t think about it anymore. So, it gives me that hour to get to be child, to remember what it was like to be 9 and live that carefree life where things like COVID and whatnot, they’re not that big of a deal,” he added. “To go into Pressland, which I call it, it’s like this imaginary world where there’s mercorns — mermaid unicorns. It’s like rainbows and butterflies. It’s not even like real life and it just calms you. It’s great for me to learn these things because I would never even contemplate this imaginary world.”

While Nik uses the “GirlDad” podcast to get closer to his daughter, Press hopes to be just like her dad one day.

“When I’m older, I want to take over CELEB. Maybe, if you let me, because I think it’s really cool how it’s every celebrity and I like how it’s kind of like Instagram, where you just scroll down. And there’s a section for the podcast,” Press said, noting that it’s an “amazing show” that everyone should listen to.

The “GirlDad” podcast is available for streaming only on the CELEB Magazine app.

