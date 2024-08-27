Once upon a time, in the land of Freeform, there was a teen drama so gripping it made you question everything you knew about secrets, friendships, and, well, common sense. Welcome to Pretty Little Liars! This show, which ran from 2010 to 2017, is practically a legend in the teen drama realm. But even legends aren’t perfect — PLL was chock-full of plot holes big enough to drive a truck through. Keep reading for a guide to PLL‘s plot holes.

If you’ve been living under a rock or just need a refresher, the series starred a stellar cast including Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Ian Harding, Keegan Allen, Sasha Pieterse, Janel Parrish and Tyler Blackburn. These stars took us on a wild ride through seven seasons of mystery, mayhem, and a never-ending string of jaw-dropping revelations. And oh boy, what a ride it was!

Lucy, who played the lovable Aria Montgomery, looked back on the show with mixed emotions. “It was such a crazy experience to be a part of something that was massive on a global scale,” she shared with People in December 2021. “The show changed our lives overnight. We were so young, so busy, and over­-worked. But you’re up on this mountain, and you’re like, ‘Everything is so great! People love us!’”

“When you step outside of that, you’re like, ‘That’s not normal,'” she continued. “After the show ended, it was a dark time in my life. It made me realize, ‘Oh God, I actually don’t know what I like about myself.'”

Despite all the drama and excitement, PLL had its fair share of head-scratching moments. Whether it was characters miraculously appearing in places they definitely shouldn’t be or plot twists that seemed to defy the laws of logic, the show had its quirks. But hey, that’s part of what made it so addictive!

We’ve dissected all the fun, baffling and sometimes hilarious inconsistencies that kept fans guessing and sometimes scratching their heads. From secret hideouts to impossible scenarios, we’ve got the lowdown on all the mysteries behind the mysteries.

Want to dive into the world of PLL’s plot holes? Buckle up and scroll through our gallery below.

