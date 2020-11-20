The Liars are back and better than ever!

Ever since Variety confirmed that the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin reboot was in the works, fans have been waiting on the edge of their seats for more information. The original Pretty Little Liars, based off the book series by Sara Shepard, starred Lucy Hale (Aria Montgomery), Troian Bellisario (Spencer Hastings, Ashley Benson (Hanna Marin), and Shay Mitchell (Emily Fields). It came to an end in 2017 after seven years and spawned two spinoff series — Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists — which were both canceled after one season.

As the original series wrapped up, viewers hoped for a comeback sometime in the near future. When rumors first started swirling that there was already a new show in the works, they were over the moon. News broke in September 2020 that Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teamed up with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina producer Lindsay Calhoon Bring to bring this new story to life via HBO Max.

“We’re such huge fans of what [PLL showrunner] I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as #CANON and do something different,” Roberto and Lindsay told Variety in a statement at the time. “So we’re leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements.”

So, what exactly can fans expect when Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premieres? Scroll through our gallery for everything we know so far.

