Imagine you’re scrolling through YouTube videos and stumble upon one of your favorite celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter or Reneé Rapp showing off their makeup routines. But then tragedy strikes! You search for the products and find out they aren’t exactly budget friendly.

J-14 has broken down some of our favorite beauty products that stars are obsessed with — that are also currently on sale on Amazon for Prime Day!

Keep reading to find out which makeup product is missing from your routine.

To begin any good makeup regiment, a moisturizer is definitely the first step. Which is why we’re entrusting Zendaya to guide us!

The Euphoria actress has revealed that she uses Mario Badescu’s oil-free moisturizer as her number one, according to her website. “This moisturizer protects against sun damage, doesn’t clog my pores, and contains green tea extract, a great antioxidant!” — and look at that, it’s 30% off!

Following our moisturizer, it’s time to lay down some coverage. And who better than Miss Carpenter to hook it up? While filming an Allure TikTok, the singer revealed that she’s a fan of NARS’ Sheer Glow Foundation.

Now that we’ve got our base covered, it’s time to add the concealer that Kendall Jenner thinks is “so nice.” The supermodel uses quite an already affordable product — the L’Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Matte Concealer — that is on sale for $11.99!

One thing that we can’t leave the house without is some rosey cheeks, and we can’t recommend Selena Gomez’ Rare Beauty blush enough. “Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush is like the perfect marriage of Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter,” she revealed to Cosmo.

As much as we love the shimmer from the blush, we need MORE! According to Madison Beer, her go-to highlighter comes from the Juvia’s Place Nubian Earth Palette. The singer revealed to Glamour it’s the “brightest highlighter I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Every solid makeup routine can’t be complete without some mascara — and in Olivia’s Vogue Beauty Secrets video, she gave her fans some insight into what makes her eyelashes pop! The “deja vu” songstress uses Milk Makeup’s Kush Mascara to achieve her classic look!

While we’re up towards the top, let’s tackle the eyebrows. Now, this can get a bit challenging, but Hailey Bieber attributes her natural and fluffy looking brows to Anastasia Beverly Hills’ clear brow gel — another product that’s currently 30% off!

To finish off our radiant routine, we’re ending with some lip products! The holy grail, according to Billie Eilish, isn’t lipgloss or lipstick. Aquaphor Healing Ointment is the “love of [her] life,” as she carries it with her “at all times, 24/7,” she told Vogue. “It doesn’t matter where I am. It doesn’t matter who I’m with. It doesn’t matter what I’m doing. I have this in my pocket and I have six more in my bag, always.”

After wearing our finished look for longer than we should, it’s time to start thinking about skin care, and no one loves a self-care regimen more than Reneé.

“Routine is super-important to me, especially when I’m traveling nonstop,” the Mean Girls star told Refinery29. “On tour, I used the Laneige lip mask and Farmacy moisturizer every night after taking off my show makeup — my skin needed that.”

