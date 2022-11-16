Shut up! The Princess Diaries 3 is officially in the works at Disney and we’re not OK. Screenwriter Aadrita Mukerji is currently penning a script for a new installment for Disney, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which will be a continuation of the iconic films rather than a reboot. Keep reading to hear more on the project and if Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews and the rest of the original cast are returning to Genovia.

Is There Going to Be a Princess Diaries 3?

The Princess Diaries originally was released in 2001, and has easily become one of most beloved films of the early 2000s, leading to a sequel in 2004. Since the two movies have been released, fans have been begging Disney for years for a third installment — something that is finally happening!

With Aadrita penning the script, Debra Martin Chase, who produced the first two Princess Diaries, is producing the new film. Melissa Stack, the screenwriter behind the comedy The Other Woman and the 2020 Disney+ feature Godmothered, is executive producing.

So, where does the cast of the original movies stand?

Will Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews Be In Princess Diaries 3?

Whereas the crew and production have kicked off the trequel, Anne and Julie have yet to confirm their involvement as of yet. However, the pair have made it known throughout the years how much they want to get started on a third.

“I would more than entertain it [Princess Diaries 3], I’m pulling for it,” Anne told Entertainment Tonight in October 2022. “If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

There was even once talk of a script for the project all the way back in 2019 — which Anne had gushed about on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January of that year.

“There is a script for the third movie. There is a script. I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen,” she explained. “It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.”

Julie has also spoken about her support for a third movie back in 2017, saying she would “happily” do it. “There’s talk about it. And [Anne]’s very keen to do it. I would very willingly and happily do it,” Julie told Buzzfeed in March 2017. “I think we might do it in honor of [the late director, Gary Marshall]. Annie had an idea that she wanted to pursue about it, and I’m all for it, so if she’d like to.”

The Queens of Genovia have spoken.

