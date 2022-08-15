Following the release of Purple Hearts on Netflix in July 2022, fans are petitioning for a sequel on social media. The movie, starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, tells the story of Luke, a Marine, and aspiring singer Cassie, who fall in love after faking a marriage despite their many differences. Keep reading to see what the cast and crew have said about the possibility of a sequel!

What the ‘Purple Hearts’ Cast and Crew Have Said About a Sequel

Both Sofia and Nicholas have spoken about the possibility of a sequel, if the opportunity did arise.

“Now fans have kind of been demanding a sequel and there’s so many fan theories and fan stories and potential spinoffs, so of course it’s lovely to think of a life for Cassie and Luke beyond this film,” Sofia told Variety in August 2022. “I adore being Cassie and I’d be curious to see where it goes. Who knows. You never know!”

Purple Hearts director-producer Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum told the outlet that they’ve been casually chatting about doing more, but nothing is official. “I mean, I could watch the two of them and their chemistry all day. And they’re just great people to work with, so I definitely won’t rule it out,” she says. “We wouldn’t do anything unless we really, really loved it, because we want to stay true to the integrity. We haven’t landed on anything specific yet. It’s always a possibility.”

Nicholas teased the possibility of a sequel to People Magazine in August 2022. “We’ll see what happens, for sure,” he said. “Even privately we joke about what would happen and how to possibly continue the story, because the script would have to be good. It would have to make sense. It would have to work. There are many different ways it could go, and we’ll wait and see if it’s the right story. But it’s very cool to see people asking for a second one.”

Will There Be a ‘Purple Hearts 2’?

As of now, Netflix has yet to announce plans for a sequel. However, the movie has become a huge hit on the streaming platform, remaining in Netflix’s Top 10 programs since its premiere on July 29.

“A Purple Hearts sequel it’s not a want but a need,” said one fan on Twitter. Another wrote, “Just give me Purple Hearts sequel and I wont ask for anything else really.” Same!

