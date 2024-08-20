Popular film house A2K is dipping into comedy — but with a twist, of course. Their upcoming film Y2K is an apocalyptic comedy, and stars some huge names from Rachel Zegler to Alicia Silverstone! Oh, and The Kid Laroi will be making his acting debut, no biggie.

Keep reading for everything we know about Y2K.

When Does ‘Y2K’ Come Out?

Mark your calendars for December 6, when Y2K hits theaters. This film promises to take audiences on a wild ride through a millennial nightmare with plenty of laughs along the way.

Who Stars In ‘Y2K’?

The star power in Y2K is impressive, to say the least! Leading the cast are Rachel, Jaeden Martell and Julian Dennison.

Jaeden, known for his roles in It and Knives Out, is joined by Rachel, the breakout star of West Side Story, and has booked some huge roles since her time in the spotlight — from Hunger Games prequels to the upcoming live-action Disney adaptation of Snow White.

Adding a fresh edge to the film is The Kid Laroi, a.k.a. the chart-topping musician, who will be making his acting debut!

The film also boasts a talented ensemble including the iconic Alicia Silverstone, Mason Gooding, Fred Durst, Lachlan Watson, Daniel Zolghadri, Eduardo Franco, Lauren Balone and Tim Heidecke.

What Is ‘Y2K’ About?

The official logline sets the stage: “On the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Year’s Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy.”

Directed by Saturday Night Live veteran Kyle Mooney, Y2K marks his directorial debut. Kyle, who co-wrote the script with Evan Winter, brings his signature humor to the film. Jonah Hill also joins the team as a producer, adding his expertise to this inventive comedy.

The trailer teases the mayhem with a bizarre assortment of technology run amok. Expect to see a Tamagotchi with a sinister twist, a VHS player flinging tapes like projectiles, and even a pink toy jeep that takes its fiery antics to the extreme.

Watch the trailer below:

