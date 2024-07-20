Chappell Roan is making waves in both the worlds of music and fashion! The songstress has quickly climbed to the top of pop stardom in a matter of months, known for her fun synth pop music, electric performances and even more electrifying stage outfits.

From becoming the literal Statue of Liberty at 2024’s Governor’s Ball to channeling Swan Lake on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, we broke down some of our fav Chappell stage outfits ranked from least fav to most fav! See our ranking below.

“We pull from drag, we pull from horror movies, we pull from burlesque, we pull from theater,” Chappell explained to host Jimmy Fallon in June 2024. “I love looking pretty and scary, or like, pretty and tacky. Or just not pretty.”

That philosophy is shared by her stylist, Genesis Webb, who told the The New York Times that she hopes to make the singer look “glamorous, but also ugly and confusing.”

“To a normal person, the extremity of it, the pain and the inconvenience of it all would have just been annoying,” her makeup artist, Andrew Dahling, told the NYTimes. “Whatever it takes to get the look, we’re into it.”

ICYMI, Chappell’s real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, and is from Willard, Missouri, Chappell’s musical journey honors her late grandfather, Dennis K. Chappell, who died of brain cancer in 2016. She gained early recognition for her covers at 14 and signed with Atlantic Records. Despite several setbacks, including being dropped from Atlantic, she rebounded in 2022 with hits like “Naked In Manhattan” and “Casual,” releasing her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, in September 2023 under Island Records.

“I think Chappell’s a drag-queen version of me because it’s very larger-than-life,” she said of her stage name during a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair. “Kind of tacky, not afraid to say really lewd things. The songs are kind of the fairytale version of what happened in real life. A lot of the songs are just enhanced versions of what happened or maybe they never happened at all.”

Scroll through our gallery below to see our ranking of all of Chappell’s best stage outfits, ranked from our least fav to most fav.

