If you’re anything like us, then you’ve probably watched Descendants: The Rise of Red at least a dozen times since it came out … With that being said, you’ve also most likely memorized a lot of lines from the film, including some of the songs!

We at J-14 feel qualified enough to rank each song (in our most humble opinion) from our least favorite to most listened to. Keep scrolling to see our unofficial tier list of the latest Disney + soundtrack.

9. “Get Your Hands Dirty”

We love the message from this song! Sometimes problems aren’t black and white — there isn’t always a right or wrong answer. In the track, Ella sings: “Every choice, you’re gonna find there’s shades of grey,” mentioning that everyone recognizes Robin Hood as an “awesome guy,” but he also stole to help the poor.

Sometimes in life, you gotta get your hands dirty to do what’s right! We’re ranking this as the lowest track just because there’s some real bangers up ahead.

8. “Shuffle of Love”

Bridget was cooking up with this one! Taking some time apart from her baking, the Princess of Hearts breaks out into song as she shows off her new dance routine. The song itself is super upbeat and definitely a fun one to dance along to. Our only issue is that we wish we heard more of it in the film.

7. “Perfect Revenge”

This song definitely deserves to be mentioned as one of the best Disney villain songs of all time. We can’t help but notice the amazing chemistry that the cast has in this performance! If Uliana wants us to hit someone with that “revenge” we won’t think twice.

6. “Life Is Sweeter”

Not only is this song super catchy, but it’s included in one of our favorite moments from the whole movie. In this scene, we see both the villains and heroes unite to sing — which honestly created a lot of viral TikTok sounds already (“Call us Jaladdin”).

“A little butter, flour, sugar and lot of positivity” just tickles our brain! Also, we definitely want to try one of Bridget’s cupcakes.

5. “Fight of Our Lives”

This track perfectly exemplified Red and Chloe’s contrasting personalities, however, they were able to put their differences aside for one common goal.

“Give me the pocket watch or you’re getting slayed” — but that doesn’t mean some shade wasn’t thrown in the process!

4. “What’s My Name?”

Red has taken over this classic track and we’re definitely not mad about that! This new version showcases the new generation that has entered the Descendants universe.

“Look at all your VKs, they’re all middle-aged / Hey, maybe I could be the new blood” — she ate with that one little line.

3. “So This is Love”

How could we not mention this track in our top three?! Hearing Brandy and Paolo Montalban sing this took us all the way back to 1997 (and we’re still crying about it). This reunion brought back a ton of feelings for us and we demand a longer cover of this rendition!

2. “Love Ain’t It”

Brandy isn’t the only one pulling on our heart strings! Rita Ora totally served in “Love Ain’t It” — and ultimately made us wonder who broke her heart. This song had us rooting for the Queen of Hearts even though she was getting ready to, you know, brainstorm a military coup.

1. “Red”

Oftentimes, the first song of a movie can leave a lasting impression on its audience — and this one definitely did! We’re listing “Red” as our favorite track that hasn’t left our heads since we heard it. Plus, the dance number in itself is a work of art. Go off, Princess Red!

