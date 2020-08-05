Whenever celebrities go out in public, they pretty much always make sure that they look perfect. They are rarely ever spotted without any makeup on, which is why when they do show off their all-natural looks every once in a while, it’s a pretty big deal.

J-14 decided to investigate, and it turns out, a bunch of fan favorite celebrities have actually posted photos with out any makeup on over the years! Stars like Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Dove Cameron, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and many more have shared makeup-free pics in the past, and boy, did they look gorgeous!

We went ahead and rounded up a bunch of rare photos of Hollywood’s biggest stars without any cosmetics on, so prepare to be shook over how different they all look when they’re not all glammed up. Scroll through our gallery to see them all!

