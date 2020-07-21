Get ready, people, because a very special crossover episode of Raven’s Home and Bunk’d is coming to Disney Channel in just a few days, and J-14 chatted all about it with the two stars of the shows — Raven-Symoné and Miranda May! Make sure to watch the video above!

Of course, we had to ask Raven about her recent wedding to her wife Miranda Maday, and get this, you guys — the actress revealed that her bachelorette party included her costars Navia Robinson, Issac Ryan Brown, Sky Katz, Jason Maybaum and Anneliese van der Pol — all on FaceTime. So fun!

The Disney star also spilled on her favorite part about the wedding.

“Oh, the fried oysters. Don’t tell my wife I said that though,” she joked. “That’s so rude. Right? I’m supposed to be like her… Actually, let me be honest. My favorite part of the day was the nuptials — the conversation we had back and forth during the ceremony. We organized it differently than your traditional wedding ceremony, and that made me feel like I did something for myself rather than just copy paste a ceremony that meant nothing to me or doesn’t reflect my love for her or our stance in our own community. So that was the best… And the fried oysters.”

Naturally, Miranda couldn’t help but point out that she hadn’t been invited.

“My wife’s name is Miranda. And so when I got married, everybody was asking if it was Miranda May, it was fantastic,” Raven recalled.

“It’s weird, I was craving fried oysters that day,” Miranda added.

The crossover episode — “Raven About Bunk’d” — premieres Friday, July 24, on Disney Channel at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

