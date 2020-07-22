When it comes to playing the same role for a super long time, Raven-Symoné is no newcomer. As fans know, throughout her years in the spotlight, the actress has played Raven Baxter across two different TV shows — That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home. Now, the 24-year-old has opened up about the impact her fan-favorite character has had on Disney Channel viewers over the years.

“It makes me feel really tingly and warm inside to know that I was a part of so many peoples’s childhood growing up,” Raven told POPSUGAR. “Sometimes it makes me feel a little bit of pressure because people are expecting me to be the person they grew up with, but I am a continuous, morphing human. It feels even better to be able to resurrect a character as an adult to show that progression of human life.”

For those who missed it, the Hollywood superstar first kicked off her role back in 2003 and then, after a minor break, she brought Raven Baxter back to the network in 2017 alongside a brand new cast. Now, the Raven’s Home stars are gearing up to take a trip to Camp Kikiwaka for a crossover episode with Bunk’d.

What can fans expect to see when “Raven About Bunk’d” premieres Friday, July 24, on Disney Channel at 8 p.m. EST/PST? Well, Raven told the publication there’s going to be a lot of “fun, excitement, adventure, funny.”

Bunk’d star Miranda May also dished on what makes this crossover episode different than any Disney Channel has ever done before.

“It’s a bigger adventure than I think either show has ever seen. It’s an adventure with more people in one space than we’ve ever seen,” she explained. “And, it’s an opportunity for all of these people to make new friends that we’re already friends with and I think that makes it different than any other episode that we’ve done.”

