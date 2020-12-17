The Raven’s Home cast is keeping the “Christmas Cray” alive in 2020, and J-14 has an exclusive first look!

Issac Ryan Brown, Jason Maybaum and Sky Katz are set to star in the fan-favorite series’ upcoming one-hour holiday special, set to premiere on Friday, December 18. Along with the rest of the show’s stars — Raven-Symoné, Anneliese van der Pol, Navia Robinson, Johnno Wilson and Jonathan McDaniel — these three work together and make the best out of their derailed holiday plans. With moms Raven and Chelsea lost in a snow tunnel and dads Devon and Garrett stuck in a cabin, Booker, Tess, Levi and Nia do their best to celebrate the holidays with their own “Christmas Cray!” Make sure to watch the video above to get a first look, and scroll to check out our holiday-themed interview with Issac, Jason and Sky.

Watch the Raven’s Home one-hour holiday special on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW on Friday, December 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

J-14: If you could be Secret Santa with any of your fellow Disney Channel stars, who would you pick and what would you get them?

Issac: I would be Secret Santa with Sky Katz. We are really close on and off set, and she loves sneakers so I would buy her a pair of sneakers.

Sky: I would be Raven’s Secret Santa and get her a really rare pair of sneakers. She loves the crazy, rare ones like me!

Jason: I would pick Issac Ryan Brown and the present I would get [him] would be a prop from the Black Panther movie … We were both really sad when Chadwick Boseman passed away and because I know Issac looked up to Chadwick and how talented he was, I think he would appreciate getting a cool prop from the movie.

J-14: How are you keeping the magic of the holiday season alive amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Issac: I keep up the “Christmas Cray” magic because my momma loves Christmas. This year, she made us get the biggest tree she could find. It was raining and cold and she made us sing Christmas songs. For the first time, I had to build and set up our outside Christmas decorations. It was a lot of fun and I was really proud of myself!

Sky: I love buying people gifts, I always have. Even when I was younger, I would use all my own money at my school holiday sale and buy everyone in my family all sorts of things. I’ve been ordering gifts for weeks now and trying to only support small businesses this year. I think I’ve got some great things coming!

Jason: Hanukkah is a special time and always a fun family celebration. Traditionally [my] entire family, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends will be together to light the menorah, eat, joke around and, of course open, presents. We always do special things like make latkes, which are potato pancakes, using my great-grandmother’s recipe. Although this year we are not physically together, we are still following the traditions we can and spending time together virtually.

J-14: What’s the worst holiday gift you’ve ever given or received?

Issac: The worst gift I ever gave was to my mom [was] my old gym shoes. She told me she liked them, so after I wore them and roughed them up, I gave them to her for Christmas. She didn’t like them anymore, unbeknownst to me.

Sky: The worst gift I ever got was a math workbook from my mom one year. She wanted to try to make math fun for me but I don’t think that’s ever going to happen!

Jason: The worst holiday gift I ever received was a pair of socks. It was one of those gift exchanges where you can take what someone else gets, and I got stuck with the socks.

