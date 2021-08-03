Looking back! Sky Katz has nothing but amazing memories from filming this past season of Raven’s Home.

While reflecting on the most recent batch of episodes, the 16-year-old actress — who plays Tess — tells J-14 exclusively, while promoting Blingle Bands friendship bracelets, that there were tons of “sentimental” moments on set.

“It was really bittersweet,” Sky explains. “The last scene is probably my favorite part because we were reminiscing about like all the scenes that came before, and it was just a really emotional time.”

Prior to Sky’s chat with J-14, the show’s star Raven-Symoné told Entertainment Tonight in May that she “cannot tell you the status of Raven’s Home because I don’t know it myself.”

Season 4 of the fan-favorite Disney Channel series — which is available to stream on Disney+ — came to an end in May 2021, and the network has yet to confirm whether or not it would return for a fifth season. J-14 has reached out to Disney for a comment regarding Raven’s Home season 5.

Aside from her acting career, Sky also tells J-14 about all the music she has coming soon.

“I have so much new music in the works, and I wish I could just click a button and release it all, but everything’s such a process, you know, you gotta make sure it’s the greatest that you can make all the songs. … I want to do it right,” she shares. “I think my fans deserve that, and I want to represent myself well. So, everything’s in the works, and it’ll come soon. I’m just perfecting it.”

When it comes to possible musical collaborations, the Disney star says, “We’ll see what the future holds.”

Speaking of collaborations, Sky recently released a line of Blingle Bands friendship bracelets with Moose Toys to celebrate National Friendship Day in 2021.

“I’m completely obsessed with Blingle Bands,” the songstress shares. “They’re the ultimate friendship bracelets, and they’re such a fun craft to do with friends. I actually did it with my sister and younger cousin the other day, and we just had a blast.”

One thing she loves about the bracelets is that “they’re super easy to create, and you don’t need glue, so it’s not all messy.”

Sky adds, “Something cool about [Blingle Bands] is you can all be given the same amount of beads and opportunity to make like the same style, and they can all just come out completely different, which is so cool. They’re super customizable to be personal to you and your style and the colors and designs that you love.”

Be sure to watch the video above for our full interview with Sky.

