Issac Ryan Brown and Jason Maybaum from the Disney Channel show Raven’s Home put their knowledge to the test during our “Finish the Lyric” game. From shows like Good Luck Charlie to Liv and Maddie, their objective was to get as many words right from the intro song as possible, and naturally, the results were hilarious. We’re honestly impressed with their voices AND their love for Disney. Make sure to watch the video above!

