Red Velvet is SO back! The iconic K-pop girl group is making their 2024 comeback and it’s sure to be ✨cosmic.✨

Keep reading for everything we know.

When does Red Velvet’s ‘Cosmic’ come out?

Their mini-album Cosmic will be released on June 24, alongside their lead single “Love is COSMIC.” The album comes just in time to celebrate the girl band’s 10-year anniversary, as they first debuted in 2014.

Cosmic is set to include six songs in total, which SM Entertainment says will take influences from “a variety of genres, which is expected to introduce the expanded world of Red Velvet’s music.”

They released the trailer for their upcoming comeback on June 20, watch it here.

Who are Red Velvet?

Consisting of members Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri, Red Velvet first debuted in 2014 with their single “Happiness.”

Red Velvet is famous for their inventive pop sound, embodying their name’s dual essence: “Red” for their playful and dynamic side, and “Velvet” for their sultry R&B vibes. Whether they’re delivering heartfelt R&B tunes like “Bad Boy” and “Psycho” or delighting fans with eclectic tracks such as “Zimzalabim” and “Really Bad Boy,” Red Velvet reigns supreme in versatility and concept masters.

Thinking back on their impact, the quintet kept it humble during an interview with NME in 2023.

“I’m not sure if we can say that we’ve helped define K-pop, but if others think so, this would be an honor,” Wendy said. “I was glad that we were able to introduce not only Red Velvet’s music but also K-pop to a broader audience.”

Their Cosmic album will serve as the group’s first music release since 2023’s Chill Kill album. Yeri said of the album, “As our growth and Red Velvet’s storytelling are incorporated into the album, I think it has a complex yet mature atmosphere to it.”

“‘Chill Kill’ is an album that carries a clearer narrative than any of our previous releases,” Wendy told NME. “Every content for the album, such as the tracks, choreography, teaser images, trailer and music video, are woven into a single story. I think it’s more fun for fans to interpret the story by themselves, and they have been doing much better than us.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.