You couldn’t scroll on Tumblr in the early 2010s without seeing Acacia Brinley‘s iconic selfies. She was the undisputed queen of outfit inspo back then and only the true Tumblr girlies remember!

However, throughout her time on social media, the influencer has faced quite a few controversies. After leaving the internet in October 2021, fans have been wondering what the former internet star is up to today.

Keep reading to find out if Acacia has made her return …

Is Acacia Brinley Back on Social Media?

That’s right, the mom of three has made her social media comeback. After taking a brief hiatus in 2021, Acacia returned the following year to Instagram in December 2022.

The influencer has continued to post photos showing off her laid-back outfits and countryside living in Oregon.

Is Acacia Brinley In a Relationship?

The former singer is currently dating model Jax Kemp! On May 3, 2024, Jax took to Instagram to officially share the news of their relationship.

“I am the luckiest man. The greatest 9 months with the greatest woman. I am eternally grateful to have you in my life. I am in love with every bit of you.”

It seems the two began their romance on August 3, 2023. Not much else is known about the lovebirds since the pair don’t post too much about one another.

Prior to her recent relationship, Acacia was married to her ex-husband Jairus Kersey. The two reportedly met in 2015 and quickly got serious. After two years of dating, Acacia and Jairus said “I do” in 2018.

The former couple went on to have three children together — Brinley, Rosemary and Cali — before calling it quits in December 2022.

“Yes, I’m single,” Acacia wrote in a now deleted posted at the time. “I have been single for a bit. Yes, I have all my kiddos. No, I do not have a story time. And yes, I don’t know what else to say.”

Why Did Acacia Brinley Leave Social Media?

Throughout her time on various platforms, Acacia faced many controversies. However, what ultimately led her to leave social media was an incident with another creator.

In October 2021, Acacia was called out for allegedly stealing and reselling photo-editing presets created by another user.

Acacia eventually put out a public apology on her Instagram story and offered the creator a percentage of money from her sales.

After receiving immense backlash, Acacia revealed that she no longer was going to stay on social media.

“Time to move on. The negatives of being an influencer finally outweigh the positives. This role has done an immense amount of damage to me, my relationships, my financial stability, and my view of the world.”

After her announcement, Acacia wiped all the photos from her account except for a screenshot of the refunds she sent to people who bought the presets.

