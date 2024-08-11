Alyson Stoner first caught our eyes with their memorable roles in films and shows like Cheaper by the Dozen, Step Up, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and as the voice of Isabella Garcia-Shapiro in Phineas and Ferb. Beyond their screen time, Alyson has danced alongside music legends including Missy Elliott and Eminem, and lent their voice to the Kingdom Hearts franchise. But what’s the multi-talented star up to these days? Keep reading to dive into Alyson’s current endeavors.

What Has Alyson Stoner Been Up to?

Beyond entertainment, Alyson, who goes by they/them pronounds, founded a wellness and mental health platform called Movement Genius. The former Disney star advocates for the protection of child stars and often shares their experiences with mental health.

In 2021, Alyson released MIND BODY PRIDE: A 7-Step Guide for Deeper Connection, exploring how behavior and mindset impact the body and including journaling prompts. On November 9, 2021, they followed up with Mind Body Movement: The 7-Step Guide to Heal Your Body and Improve Your Mental Health, offering activities to address habits, anxiety and communication.

During a June 2024 podcast episode of “Made It Out,” Alyson reflected on whether they actually wanted to be a child star.

“I’m going through a deep reevaluation of whether I even wanted to get into the industry as a child or if it was kind of decided for me,” Alyson said, per E! News. “My story has always been in my head that I’ve said in interviews for years is like, ‘Yeah! I chose this, and then we chose this because I wanted this.’ And I’m like I was 3 years old when I was performing. I was 6 years old. Six-year-olds want a lot of things, and it doesn’t mean that that all just happens. So what were all the other factors that added to them?”

“It’s been tough because once I pull that thread there’s a lot that comes into question,” the Step Up alum added.

In June 2023, Alyson updated fans on using they/them pronouns and discussed challenges faced after coming out as queer.

In 2018, Alyson came out in an essay for Teen Vogue, sharing that they are attracted to people of all genders. “I can love people of every gender identity and expression,” they wrote. They have also been open about their struggles with mental health and disordered eating, highlighting how therapy has supported their recovery. “Though I’m not without scars and ongoing struggles, I am still one of the most fortunate cases,” Alyson reflected in a 2017 People essay.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.