Do you remember LazyTown? The Nickelodeon show included a pink-haired girl named Stephanie who moves to a town known for it’s, well, laziness. So, what is the cast up to now? We broke it down below:

In case you didn’t know, LazyTown is an Icelandic children’s educational television series created by aerobics champion Magnús Scheving, who also played Sportacus in the series. Premiering on Nickelodeon in 2004, and airing for two season until 2007, the series was designed to encourage healthy lifestyles.

It combined live action, puppetry and computer animation, making it one of the most expensive children’s shows ever created.

The series features a bubbly, pink-haired 8-year-old named Stephanie (originally played by Julianna Rose Mauriello), who’s just moved to LazyTown to live with her uncle, Mayor Meanswell (David Matthew Feldman). She quickly realizes that her new neighbors are all about lounging rather than moving. She then teams up with Sportacus (Magnús Scheving), a super-active hero, to inspire everyone to get up and play. But watch out! Their fun plans are often interrupted by the sneaky Robbie Rotten (Stefán Karl Stefánsson), who just wants to keep things slow and lazy.

In 2011, Turner Broadcasting System Europe acquired LazyTown Entertainment and commissioned two more seasons. Multiple spin-offs were created, including stage productions and a short-format television programme for younger children titled LazyTown Extra.

During an interview with the star and creator of LazyTown, Magnús revealed what his inspiration behind the show was and how it came to be.

“Basically LazyTown, started sixteen years ago when I saw there was no role models in health for kids,” he told Girl.com in 2003. “I asked ….how a show about a healthy lifestyle can be entertaining. Is it do-able? That was my biggest challenge, so I traveled around to 15 different countries to meet different kids and parents. I tried to meet 5,000-15,000 kids a month. I was a public speaker so I was able to do this. I also went to schools and spoke to teachers.”

Today, we’re shining a spotlight on the original cast of LazyTown—the familiar faces you might remember from your childhood! So, what are these talented actors up to now? Scroll through our gallery below to find out!

