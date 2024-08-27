In the early days of YouTube, Michelle Phan was truly *that* girl. Widely considered to be the first ever digital influencer, the content creator became known for her wild beauty transformations and incredible makeup artistry.

Since her YouTube days, Michelle has had a rollercoaster journey through the world of online fame. From YouTube stardom to a surprising career pivot and a dramatic hiatus, Michelle’s story is as fascinating as her makeup transformations. Curious about where she is now? Read on to find out!

Who Is Michelle Phan?

Michelle’s journey into the beauty sphere began at a young age, thanks to her mom’s job as a nail technician. This early exposure ignited a passion for beauty in Michelle, who started her blogging adventures in 2005 and took her first foray into YouTube with a makeup tutorial in 2007.

At just 19, Michelle was ahead of the curve, quickly becoming one of the first digital influencers. Her channel, which she officially joined in 2006, showcased her incredible talent for transformation makeup—whether channeling Lady Gaga in “Bad Romance” or embodying a Barbie doll. With her Barbie video racking up a staggering 69 million views, Michelle’s influence was undeniable.

In 2017, after over a decade of dazzling videos, Michelle decided to take a break from YouTube, revealing her reasons in a video titled “Why I Left.” Feeling uninspired and needing a fresh perspective, Michelle took a step back from the platform.

Michelle made a comeback in 2020, returning with a fresh focus. Instead of her over-the-top transformations, she now shares everyday makeup tips and tricks featuring her own brand, Em Cosmetics, and other emerging entrepreneurs. Plus, she’s become a vocal advocate for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, often sharing her insights on social media.

Michelle’s venture into entrepreneurship with Em Cosmetics started in 2013, and she’s spoken about the challenges of this new path. “

The biggest lesson for me was to identify my weak points,” Michelle said during a panel with Glossy Beauty Pop in August 2024. “Not all my ventures did well, but I see them as lessons that revealed my weaknesses.”

In August 2024, Michelle also launched her first podcast, “Afterglow.” The show promises deep dives into topics like meditation, sound healing, and internet culture, featuring conversations with experts across these fields.

“So many people have been asking [for a podcast] for years, but it wasn’t until this year that I felt like I was finally ready,” Michelle explained to Glossy. “I’ve grown into a role that’s more about mindfulness and consciousness, health, longevity—all of that.”

Was Michelle Phan In a Cult?

In 2022, Michelle Phan found herself at the center of a whirlwind controversy. Her fans were initially thrilled about her break from YouTube, but the excitement turned to confusion when she posted a video claiming she had healed a man in a wheelchair using “brain and heart coherence.” According to Paper Magazine, Michelle announced that the man was not only walking but dancing with joy.

Michelle credited her healing abilities to a retreat led by Dr. Joe Dispenza, a chiropractor who believes in the power of the mind to overcome physical limitations. Michelle had been inspired by Dispenza’s story and embraced his teachings.

However, this led to a backlash, with some fans accusing Michelle of being involved in a cult. Michelle described the retreat’s schedule as grueling, with just four hours of sleep a night and intense meditation sessions. “I’m clocking in four hours of sleep every day, waking up at 3 am to meditate for five hours straight,” Michelle detailed. “Then we eat, learn science, meditate again. It’s work.”

A 2022 Rolling Stone article titled “Michelle Phan: A Top YouTube Beauty Guru Has an Ugly History of Peddling Pseudoscience” highlighted these concerns.

In 2023, Michelle addressed the cult rumors on The Aubservation Shorts Podcast, clarifying that her comments had been “taken out of context.” She explained that her intentions were to use prayer to help the man with arthritis, not to promote any cult-like practices.

