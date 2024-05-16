“Random but fun is my entire life.”

Remi Wolf is currently in the midst of opening for Olivia Rodrigo on the European leg of her GUTS World Tour, and she’s not only captivating audiences with her electrifying pop performances but also tantalizing taste buds with a new collaboration with McDonald’s. Introducing, the Grandma McFlurry.

J-14 sat down with Remi exclusively, where she dived into the “random but fun” collab, her love for European McDonald’s as well as her upcoming album, Big Ideas — out July 12th.

To introduce the new creamy creation that is the Grandma McFlurry (available starting May 21 for a limited time), Remi collaborated with McDonald’s on a cover of James Taylor‘s “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)” — which you can listen to on the date of the McFlurry’s release.

“My grandmas have both been such a wonderful source of support for me throughout my music career, dating back to when I was very small,” Remi told J-14 of why she decided to partner with the fast food giant. “I mean, they’ve always supported everything I’ve done, but they come to all my shows still. They’re very active, they’re paying attention on social media. They know what’s going on. It’s very cute.”

The song was a no-brainer, as well. “It’s a staple song that everybody knows, no matter how young or old you are,'” she said, before adding, “And I love a McFlurry.”

While she’s helping to launch the new McFlurry flavor, Remi admitted that she hadn’t tasted it yet — as she’s currently overseas touring. However, that doesn’t mean she’s not enjoying the golden arches from abroad.

“Every time that I go into a McDonald’s overseas and I see an item that I haven’t seen before, I always get it because I’m just so curious,” she said, before proclaiming: “It’s such a random burst of wonder.”

As for how the tour with Olivia is going, the 28-year-old has nothing but nice things to say about the GUTS songstress, who she only met “a few months ago,” and her band, whose dressing room is right next to hers.

“I love her music. I think she’s amazing. She’s an incredible songwriter, incredible singer,” she said of the SOUR singer. “I actually saw her last night — we were able to hang out for a sec, which was nice. She’s awesome and I love seeing her show and I love her band. Me and her band, our dressing rooms are really close together, so I get to hang out with them a lot. It’s just a very solid, amazing crew. Everybody’s so nice and so far, so far, so good.”

Along with being an opening act for one of the most-talked about tours of the year, 2024 is set to be a big one for Remi’s career for another reason — her third album, Big Ideas, is set to release this summer.

“My album, Big Ideas, comes out on July 12th,” Remi declared, before explaining what listeners should expect. “A lot of variety, as I always kind of bring, a lot of songwriting, a lot of real life stuff. I think everybody will learn a little bit more about me through this album, and it’s just really fun … Very live instrument band arrangements — and I don’t know, it’s just fun and interesting, hopefully.”

Several tracks from the album have been released already — such as “Cinderella” in March, as well as “Toro” and “Alone In Miami” which both dropped on May 10.

As for why she decided to release the two tracks on the same day, Remi explained that the songs are “fraternal twins.”

“Essentially the story of both the songs — it’s a continuous story in my mind,” she began. “They’re both telling essentially real life stories of mine, and they were in consecutive days. They happened within two days of each other, so I just felt like the songs were inherently linked. I was really on this storytelling route of just making my real life experiences into songs. And these two, they’re just twins … They’re not twins. They’re fraternal twins.”

Getting more personal with her listeners is also a theme in her upcoming album.

” I do feel like I really do try to get more and more honest every time that I write a song,” she admitted. “It’s not even that I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m ready to share this now with the world.’ It’s just like I am continuously learning more about myself, and as I get older, everything just kind of clarifies and I think that makes its way into the music.”

