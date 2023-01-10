From Broadway to Hollywood! Reneé Rapp is quickly becoming a huge star in her own right after starring in HBO Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls. In the comedy-drama series, Reneé plays the character of Leighton Murray, an affluent and preppy college student from New York City. The young actress is also known for her role as Regina George in the Broadway music Mean Girls, a role she’s set to reprise in the upcoming movie musical. Keep reading for details on Reneé’s dating life IRL and if she’s currently in a relationship or not! Who Is Renee Rapp? The 'Sex Lives of College Girls' Star Is Becoming a Household Name Who Is Reneé Rapp Dating?

It appears that Reneé is currently single, according to her activity on Instagram, or she could be in a private relationship. The HBO actress explained in a 2021 Vogue interview that she related to her Sex Lives of College Girls character Leighton because she also came out as queer to her friends when she was younger. “I’m a white, bisexual woman, so there’s a sense in which my queerness is very palatable,” she began. “Truly, though, so much of Leighton is me, and so much of Leighton has helped me understand myself. I don’t think that I had an amazing relationship to my queerness, but through playing Leighton, I feel like I’m being much more openly queer, because it is a public part of who I am, and I’m very proud of that.” When asked how she would prefer to identify her sexuality in a November 2021 interview with Vulture, Reneé replied with, “I usually just use the term queer. I’m 21, and there will be days that I go to my partner and be like, ‘We need to have a conversation because I think I’m this.’ And then I’ll come back and be like, ‘No, I’m this.’ It’s a queer, evolving story.”

Reneé noted in the same interview that she was grateful to be a part of a generation that has, “More grace about finding your identity and how these things change and loving that part of yourself.” Who Has Reneé Rapp Dated? She was linked to fellow Broadway star Antonio Cipriano in 2019, according to Broadway.com. The two posted Instagram photos of one another up until 2021, which is when fans believe they might have broken up. However, the two still follow each other on Instagram. You might recognize Antonio from his role in the Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History as Oren Bradley.

