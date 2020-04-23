It’s official, #Barchie is finally here! It’s no secret that Lili Reinhart‘s character, Betty Cooper, shocked the world in last weeks episode of Riverdale when she locked lips with her lifelong BFF, Archie Andrews, played by KJ Apa. But now, from the looks of it, their forbidden romance is not slowing down anytime soon!

That’s right, you guys, prepare yourselves because the recently released promo for the upcoming episode of the CW show — set to air on Wednesday, April 29 — showed the two characters laying in bed together and holding hands.

“Archie, why are we here?” Betty said in the short clip. The redhead replied, “I don’t know, but it’s nice. Right?”

Yep, we’re totally freaking out, and counting down the days until this episode airs! The whirlwind romance first kicked off earlier this season when the two characters shared a fake kiss to try and save Jughead Jones from being murdered by his Stonewall Prep classmates. After they kissed for the camera, to ensure that it looked like Jug was really dead, their respective significant others asked if the two BFFs still had feelings for each other, which was a little suspicious, if you ask us. Now, their unrequited love has finally come to fruition and we’re so here for it, TBH!

As fans know, #Barchie has not only continuously been teased by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for months, but even the cast is in on it too! For those who missed it, back in July 2019, Roberto told Us Weekly that the show “would be a failure” if writers didn’t explore the possibility of “Archie and Betty together romantically” just like in the original comics. Not too long after that, the star of the show himself, KJ, admitted that he’s totally here for a Betty and Archie romance, too!

“I think the idea of Archie and Betty is pretty cool because it’s so iconic,” the actor told Buzzfeed back in February. “I think the whole endgame, like Archie and Betty being endgame, is something really cool. I think the fans would really love that.”

That’s not all! Casey Cott, who fans know as Kevin Keller, even told Entertainment Tonight that #Barchie is “endgame.”

“But I think Betty and Archie are kind of — I mean, I said it in the first episode — they were supposed to be the endgame, so we’ll see what happens,” he dished. “I’m sure there will be many [relationship] swaps in the remainder of Riverdale before it ends, so I would say whether you’re excited for it or not excited for it, just strap in because I’m sure it will be in your favor any day now.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.