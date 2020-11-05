The cast of Riverdale is just as obsessed with their dogs as fans are — so much so that they’re constantly posting pictures with their puppies on social media.

Charles Melton introduced his Instagram followers to his pooch Neya in July 2020 and called her his “soulmate.”

“Honestly, this sounds so cliché, but honestly, it felt like a match made in heaven. We’ve been inseparable since,” he told Cosmopolitan at the time. “You’re sharing your forever home with your forever companion. It’s a great responsibility, but learning so much about her has helped me understand myself better during this time. She teaches me to say that everything’s OK. Even when things aren’t OK, it’s OK. It’s life-changing. It’s a big responsibility but it’s worth it in the end.”

Similarly, Lili Reinhart has shared photos with her dog Milo since adopting him in February 2020. The actress even kept fans in the loop on Milo’s recovery after he was attacked by another dog in April 2020.

“I hope that he heals really well and he’s not terrified of other dogs from now on, we’re going to have to work on that,” she said via Instagram Stories at the time. “He’s doing surprisingly well and being a little extra cuddly right now which is very sweet, but I’m watching his every move and taking good care of him.”

As it turns out, Charles and Lili aren’t the only stars of the CW shows who have pooches of their own. Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan are dog moms too! Scroll through our gallery to see photos of the Riverdale cast and their pets.

