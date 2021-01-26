With five seasons under their belt, there’s no doubt about it, the cast of Riverdale is a seriously successful bunch. The CW series quickly became everyone’s obsession after it aired in January 2017, and now, fans are still hooked with all the twists, turns and cliffhangers each week.

Aside from starring in the fan-favorite series actors like KJ Apa, Lili Rienhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan have made names for themselves appearing in other TV shows and movies over the years. It’s no surprise that since they were skyrocketed to stardom, the number in their bank accounts went up. But how much money do they make in total? What do they earn per episode of Riverdale? Not to worry, people, because J-14 broke down the cast’s net worth!

Scroll through the gallery for a breakdown of the Riverdale cast’s net worth, and how much they make per episode.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.