Saying goodbye to Riverdale and hello to the beach! Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and more of the CW show’s stars have showed off their best looks with bikini pictures on Instagram, and fans love to see it.

Along with her bathing suit snaps, Lili is always sharing a body positive message. In 2018, the Chemical Hearts star got on stage at the Glamour Women of the Year Summit with a speech about loving your body.

“For the past year … I’ve been quietly trying to navigate my fluctuating weight, and I’ve faced criticism in the past for talking about my body image. People told me that I didn’t have the right to talk about being self-conscious about my body because I was skinny,” the actress said, in part. “And I understand how it seems inappropriate for someone who is average size to talk about problems with weight gain. But, my point is, I didn’t think anything was wrong with my body until I was in an industry that rewards and praises people for having a smaller waist than I will ever have. It felt unfair to think that I would never have an industry-perfect body, just because I wasn’t genetically built a certain way.”

Throughout her time on Riverdale, Lili has also opened up about not having the traditional “CW girl body — tiny waist, nice-shaped legs, skinny, small, tiny.” She told the Los Angeles Times in August 2020, that it was hard to film a scene for the show in which she only wore her undergarments.

“I really, really didn’t want to do it. I didn’t tell anyone this. I wasn’t pressured into doing it. I did it because it was my job. But I felt bad about myself doing it. I really did,” Lili explained, noting that it was “important” for her to be in the scene “so people could see my body as it was.” She added, “I did it for the people who feel like they need to look a certain way.”

Lili is constantly sharing body-positive words of wisdom while sharing her sexiest bikini snaps. She’s not the only Riverdale lady who loves posing in a bikini! Scroll through our gallery to see the stars’ hottest swimsuit moments.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.