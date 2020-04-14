Get ready, people, because a new show from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is coming soon! That’s right, the man who brought you Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is about to take his 2008 original stage drama and adapt it into a new series for Quibi.

On Monday, April 13, Variety announced that Roberto will cowrite and executive produce the series, which will be called Good Boys And True, and it will be set in the 1980s — just like the original production. For those who don’t know, the show is described as “a suspenseful drama about class, sexuality and identity which explores the dark side of privilege,” according to the publication. It will follow six high school students brought together by the release of a video tape that will seemingly change their lives forever. As of now, no casting has been made for the upcoming series.

For those who don’t know, Quibi is a brand new digital, short-form mobile video network intended for viewing on the go, that launched on April 6. The app features original content all ten minutes or less in three different categories. The first, Movies in Chapters, will be comprised of full-length features released in seven to ten minute chapters. The second, Unscripted and Docs, are series that fall under various categories like, food, fashion, travel, animals, cars, builds, music, sports, comedy, talk, variety, documentaries and more. Lastly, Daily Essentials, will be shorter episodes, only five to six minutes each, that will give news, entertainment and education to viewers.

As fans know, the announcement for Roberto’s Good Boys And True came just a few months after it was revealed that his Dracula-inspired series, called The Brides, would premiere on ABC this upcoming fall. Described as a family drama series, The Brides will follow three powerful, female leads and feature a strong horror element. The show is about “empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy — and their nontraditional family,” according to Deadline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.