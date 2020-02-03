Yep, that’s right KJ Apa has officially sold Cole Sprouse‘s used under-eye masks. Who was the lucky buyer? Well, none other than Stranger Things star Joe Keery.

On Thursday, January 29, the red-headed Riverdale star posted a series of videos to his Instagram Stories and told fans that the highest bidder would be able to purchase his costar’s used skincare products.

“What’s going on everyone? I have Cole Sprouse’s under-eye suctions, de-puffers,” KJ told his 17.1 million Instagram followers while holding the masks. “I’m looking for at least 100, 200 bucks. If you can, just give me a DM, and I’ll get back to you as soon as I can.”

In a separate video, the 22-year-old showed fans that not only do the masks that they’re bidding on still work, but they also smell just like Cole.

“They still smell like him too, which is nice for you guys. That’ll be another 50 bucks for that actually,” KJ explained after sticking them onto his under-eye area. “So they still work, they’re still nice and cold, too.”

Although KJ never shared how many fans flooded his DMs with bids, he did report back shortly after posting the Instagram Stories and announced the winner.

“Congrats @uncle_jezzy!! 180 for both eye suctioners ! Congrats and enjoy! See [stories] for more info,” he actor captioned a photo of himself wearing the eye mask.

From the look of it, Joe was totally in on the joke! The actor — most known for his role as Steve Harrington on the Netflix original series — was quick to comment on KJ’s post.

“Hey man thanks so much, can’t wait to try them out,” he wrote.

Since the “sale” went through, fans are still waiting to hear how Cole felt about his BFF and costar selling his used items on social media. They also want Joe to share an updated on his Instagram Stories after he receives the coveted under-eye masks.

