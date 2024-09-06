RM definitely did not come to play for his collab with Megan Thee Stallion — and ARMYs are losing it, rightfully so.

The BTS member was featured on the “HISS” rapper’s newest single “Neva Play,” and includes a fun music video including Meg and RM as an animated character. Upon hearing the song’s lyrics, and RM’s deep voice, fans of BTS have reacted hilariously on social media. Keep reading for a lyric breakdown, and see the best fan reactions.

Breaking Down the ‘Neva Play’ Lyrics

Megan and RM perform the chorus together, counting up to eight, then singing, “Let them know we on the way. Countin’ zeroes every day. You know that we never play, ayy.”

“Talkin’ ’bout never been one to play with. Money talk and it’s my first language,” Megan raps. “Me and RM gang and we gangin’. Boss level and you ain’t even in the rankin.’”

As for RM, fans couldn’t get over his own verse: “Me and Megan on the way, for Asia, man, we paved the way,” he begins, referencing BTS’ worldwide fame. “From the sides of PSY, yeah. Killin’ folks with a nine, yeah. How many soldiers hate? Damn. The law, her win. And y’all’s a fairytale.”

Megan, 29, first announced the project on September 1 with an illustration of her and RM, also 29, via Instagram, captioned, “NEVA PLAY WITH RM OUT FRIDAY HOTTIES X ARMY #MEGJOON. ps. This is one of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before.”

BTS confirmed the news via X, posting the same illustration.

“Neva Play” isn’t the first time Megan has worked with BTS. She was featured on a remix of their 2021 single “Butter” and joined the group later that year for their concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to perform the song live.

Read the Best Fan Reactions of RM’s ‘Neva Play’

“kim namjoon’s voice” is trending in sk 😭 joon really did a number on all of us with neva play pic.twitter.com/5V6WLyRTZT — ྀི♡ fai ♡ྀི #megjoon (@myyouwithjk) September 6, 2024

“FOR ASIANS WE PAVED THE WAY” “”bts paved the way? that’s funny, but that’s true, for sure, why not?”” Oh kim namjoon you KNOW your worth !!!!! pic.twitter.com/PgtOl5dx4x — tay⁷ೀ 🫧 (@kimgayism) September 6, 2024

joon using his deep voice for this track was DIABOLICAL. somebody help me off this floor — ✰ rpwp (@0613luvr) September 6, 2024

