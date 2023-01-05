Remember the name Suki Waterhouse, because she’s just getting started! The Love, Rosie actress who just so happens to be Robert Pattinson‘s girlfriend for the past five years, is a star in her own right. Her music, which she’s been releasing since 2016, went viral on TikTok after she released “Good Looking” in August 2022, and she’s set to play Karen Sirko in the highly anticipated Daisy Jones & the Six series. Keep reading for everything we know about the model-turned-actress-turned-singer.

Are Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Dating?

Suki and Robert were first romantically linked in mid-2018 — and have kept a low-key relationship ever since. They made their first red carpet appearance together in December 2022 at a Dior fall 2023 menswear show.

While they’ve kept their relationship private for the most part, the Twilight star has spoken about his girlfriend on a few occasions.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the British actor opened up about his previous romances with Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs but remained reluctant to talk about his current relationship with Suki. “Do I have to?” he said upon the request to share details on their romance. “If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends better,” he added.

Additionally, Robert shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he watched his 2022 film The Batman for the first time alongside his girlfriend and that her heartfelt reaction to the film “kind of changed the entire thing.”

“I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies,” he told host Jimmy Kimmel. “And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!'”

While Robert is known for his own famous romances, Suki, for her part, also has multiple famous names under her dating belt.She was in a relationship with musician Miles Kane from 2011 to 2013; Bradley Cooper from 2013 to 2015 and actor Diego Luna from 2016 to 2017.

Who Is Suki Waterhouse?

The English actress-singer began her career in modeling after being discovered in a clothing shop in London when she was 16 years old. From there, she modeled for a variety of high fashion brands, as well as appearing on the covers of British, Korean, Thai, Taiwanese and Turkish Vogue.

Suki’s first feature film as an actress was a minor role in Pusher in 2012, and she has since appeared in films such as The Divergent Series: Insurgent, Love, Rosie, The Bad Batch, and Assassination Nation. On top of that, she’s set to play Karen Sirko in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & the Six.

As for music, the British model has released a handful of singles since 2016, beginning with her debut single “Brutally.” She (finally) released her first album, I Can’t Let Go, in May 2022, with an EP called Milk Teeth in November 2022. She’s most well-known for her TikTok viral song “Good Looking,” which went viral in August 2022.

“It definitely took me time to feel like I was allowed to release music, to be seen in a different way,” she told The Independent in November 2022, explaining it was during the COVID-19 lockdown that she finally gave herself permission. “I said to myself, if you don’t do this right now, you’re never going to do it. And you’ll always f–king hate yourself because you didn’t.”

