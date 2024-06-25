Robert Pattinson is a girl dad! That’s right, the Twilight actor shares a baby girl with his fiancée, Suki Waterhouse, and has started to open up about his journey into fatherhood. Keep reading for everything he’s said about being a dad.

In a clip posted to X (formerly Twitter) from June 2024, the actor marveled over being a dad, explaining, “It makes you feel very old and very young at the same time.”

“She’s so cute,” he shared with a smile. “I’m amazed by how quickly their personality comes out. Even at 3 months, I’m like, ‘Oh. yeah, I can kind of see who she is already.’ It’s amazing. It’s great.”

The couple announced the birth of their daughter in April 2024, after the Daisy Jones and the Six sta took to Instagram to share the first photo of the new addition to their family. “Welcome to the world angel ❤️,” she captioned the photo of her holding her swaddled newborn.

Suki later revealed the sex of her baby in the California desert during her set at Coachella in April — her first performance since giving birth.

“I don’t know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down,” said Waterhouse, alluding to the birth of her and Pattinson’s first child in a video shared on social media. “I love amazing ladies and I’ve been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life.”

ICYMI, the A-List couple have been romantically linked since 2018, and are known for being pretty private about their relationship.

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude,” the Twilight actor told U.K.’s the Sunday Times in April 2019. “If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything he’s said about being a father here.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.