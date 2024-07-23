From love songs to breakup anthems. Emma Chamberlain and Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, used to be one of the cutest couples around Hollywood. From dating privately for years, hard-launching their relationship on Valentine’s Day in 2023, and of course — to all of the Role Model songs that are rumored to be about his now ex-girlfriend.

Keep reading for a list of songs that fans think are about Emma.

ICYMI, Emma and Tucker dated for around three years, and were first romantically linked in August 2020. However, as of October 2023, the former couple are no longer together — although it’s unclear when or why exactly the two broke up.

The former couple “hard launched” their relationship in a GQ interview which was posted on Valentine’s Day in 2023. This was a huge shock to fans since the two had previously kept their romance under wraps.

“We’ve been together for three years now, and he’s become a really big part of my life. At this point, we’re both mature enough where, no matter what happens, it’s OK that it’s out there. I can’t say the same for other situations,” Emma revealed tot Elite Daily in June 2023. “There’s sometimes this ounce of doubt, but whether we get married and have 50 kids or we break up tomorrow, I’m happy that our relationship is public because he’s been such a huge part of my life. He’s really great. He’s a good person, and that’s what’s most important.”

It’s no secret that Emma was a constant inspiration to Tucker while they were dating, as several of his biggest hits are rumored to be about the internet It-girl, including “blind,” and “neverletyougo,” the latter in which Emma actually starred in the music video for.

Now that they’re broken up, it seems that Emma is still a source of inspo for the musician — as his 2024 album Kansas Anymore is thought to contain multiple track inspired by his ex-girlfriend.

From “blind” to “deeply still in love,” keep reading for a list of Role Model songs that fans are convinced are about Emma.

