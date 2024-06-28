Moving on? Ross Lynch may have a new love interest in life, if recent rumors are to be believed! Known for his role in Austin & Ally and reportedly in a long-term relationship with his Chilling Adventures of Sabrina costar Jaz Sinclair, whispers now suggest a new girlfriend has entered the picture. But are the rumors true, and has Ross truly found someone new? Keep reading for everything we know.

Are Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair Still Together?

Fans first started noticing something was up between the two in early 2023, since Jaz and Ross used to consistently post one another on their social media accounts. Both actors have not posted one another on their profiles since October 2022, and haven’t been spotted together for around the same timeframe.

Rumors that Ross and Jaz had truly broken up started swirling in June 2023, after a fan video surfaced online of the former Disney Channel star discussing heartbreak during one of this The Driver Era live shows.

“I didn’t know it could get worse though,” Ross shared. “The thing about heartbreak … the only thing that really helps is music.”

Since they had first started dating, the two were known for expressing their love for one another publicly: Ross even wrote an entire album about Jaz called Girlfriend.

“I never knew that love was a thing that chooses you until you wandered into my life,” Jaz wrote when celebrating Ross’ birthday in an Instagram post in December 2020. “You’re my best friend and favorite person. My smile is it’s brightest when you’re close, my laugh the loudest and my heart the fullest. I feel so loved, heard and seen by you and it’s a pleasure getting to have so much damn fun together everyday. You are such a bright spark in this world and I love getting to learn from you and shine with you. Words are never enough, so I’ll just have to smother you in kisses when you get back from hockey.”

Ross and Jaz originally met in March 2018 in Chilling Aventures of Sabrina, playing Harvey Kinkle and Rosalind Walker, respectively. As the months into filming went by, their characters actually ended up together on the show (which was not planned).

Does Ross Lynch Have a New Girlfriend?

Rumors are swirling that Ross Lynch may be off the market again. A recent Instagram post, now deleted, showed Lynch cutting a rug with an unidentified girl at a party, sparking fan theories about a potential new flame. However, Ross himself has remained tight-lipped about his romantic status.

