Fans are sending some major love and support to Stormie Lynch after Ross Lynch revealed that his mom was headed into surgery. On Tuesday, August 4, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt message dedicated to his mom alongside a sweet photo.

“Normally wouldn’t post about things like this because it’s about as personal as it gets, but I think any amount of love matters — even on the internet. My mom is getting surgery today and we’re hoping she will be cancer free very soon. I’m sending love to all the cancer patients around the world. It’s an incredible struggle to overcome but not impossible. YOU CAN WIN! Thank you for all the prayers and love sent our way. It doesn’t go unnoticed and is always important,” the 24-year-old wrote.

For those who missed it, Stormie — the mom of Ross, Riker, Rydell, Rocky and Ryland — revealed her battle with Stage 3 uterine cancer on July 20.

“ON APRIL 2 I FOUND OUT I HAVE STAGE 3 UTERINE CANCER. MY HEART WAS BREAKING TO HAVE TO TELL MY FAMILY. THIS IS THE HARDEST THING IVE EVER HAD TO ENDURE,” Stormie wrote on Instagram alongside some photos of her family. “MY SWEET ANGELS FROM HEAVEN TOOK TURNS TAKING ME TO MANY MANY DR. APPTS, 100 BLOOD TEST, BLOOD TRANSFUSIONS, PUT IN A PORT AND DROVE ME BACK AND FORTH TO PHOENIX FOR TREATMENT. WITH COVID-19 NO ONE WAS ALLOWED TO GO WITH ME.”

After her surgery, Rydel also took to Instagram and gave fans a major update.

“Update: Mama’s out of surgery [and] doc said all is looking good. Dad might be able to see her in a little [and] I can maybe see her tomorrow. Only one person per day, basically. Thank you [so much] for all your love [and] prayers!” she wrote alongside a family photo.

The Lynch family’s heartfelt social media post were met with positive and inspiring comments from fans, who urged the 52-year-old to “stay strong.” Others shared well wishes and said they were continuously “praying” for her.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.